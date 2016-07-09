Governors have to be responsible for abandoned lands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy, member of the Land Reform Commission Vladislav Kosarev thinks that governors should be responsible for abandoned lands.

"The crux of the problem that we initially began to consider was abandoned lands. There are more than 9 million hectares of abandoned lands. This cannot happen. I think our commission needs to submit a proposal on dealing with abandoned lands for the consideration of the Government. Moreover, all local authorities and governors should be responsible for abandoned lands," the deputy said at the sitting of the Land Reform Commission.

Besides, he told it was not legal to use lands as bank security deposits. He proposed to consider this issue as well.