Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:33, 13 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Governors of 4 regions to report to the public

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akims (governors) of four regions of Kazakhstan will report to the public, official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service Murat Zhumanbai said at a press briefing on Monday.

    "A number of important events are planned in regions of our country this week. Governors of Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions will report to the public on February 17," Zhumanbai noted.

    According to the spokesman, the governors will report on the work done and share the future plans.

