EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:57, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation

    Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation n
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Governors of flood affected Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the current situation over phone, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    The President was informed about the current flood situation and measures taken to restrain the natural disaster and liquidate its consequences.

    At the President’s instruction, members of the Government led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov left for the regions to ensure citizens’ safety and address their needs.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Regions Floods in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!