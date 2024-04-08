Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation

Governors of flood affected Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the current situation over phone, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The President was informed about the current flood situation and measures taken to restrain the natural disaster and liquidate its consequences.

At the President’s instruction, members of the Government led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov left for the regions to ensure citizens’ safety and address their needs.