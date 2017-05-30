Govt guarantees UNPF reserves safety - Sagintayev

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has appointed special representatives on repayment of the Unified National Pension Fund's investment by the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the Law "On Pension Provision in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the UNPF is owned by the Government and namely the state guarantees safety of the pension savings. The Government is interested in safety of the citizens' pension contributions and for this reason it appoints special representatives on settlement of this issue. I have already talked to my Azerbaijani colleague who assured me in rendering all round assistance in repayment of the debt to all the creditors of the bank," Sagintayev said at the Cabinet's weekly meeting.



In his words, the details of the debt repayment were discussed on May 23 in London at a meeting with the foreign creditors and representatives of the Kazakh National Bank and the Government.



Earlier, chief banker of the country Daniyar Akishev explained the situation with the UNPF's investment in IBA.



Deputies of Ak Zhol Party faction in the Majilis proposed to bring the officials of the UNPF to responsibility for investing the Fund's reserves in the problematic bank of Azerbaijan.