Govt OKs tourism development concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government members have approved the Concept of tourist activities development in Kazakhstan for the period till 2023 during a session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presenting the document, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, noted that the concept reflects the analysis of international experience obtained in a series of countries that defined tourism as one of the priority lines of economic development. The analysis showed a range of the most effective measures for state support touris activities.

"All these examples can be called successful, both in giving a powerful impetus to tourism industry development in the country and as to public investment return. The tourist clusters have been revised, their names have been changed and the sixth cluster has been added in view of the priorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan Cultural Policy Concept approved by the Decree of the Head of State, as well as for the purpose of implementing the 86th step of the Nation Plan," the minister said.

Astana cluster is subdivided into two cultural and tourist clusters. "Astana - the Heart of Eurasia" includes the city of Astana.

The cluster "Unity of Nature and Nomadic Culture" includes key tourist attractions, as well as the following tourist sites: Ulytau State Nature Reserve (zoological), Lake Balkhash Northern Shore Area.

The "Akbulak" international tourist center, the Zhongar-Alatau and Kolsay Kolderi national parks, Kara Dala balneological resort and Khan Tengri peak have been added to the cluster "Almaty - Free Cultural Zone of Kazakhstan".

Aksu-Jabagli State Nature Reserve and Kaskasu mountain resort have been added to the cluster "The Great Silk Road Revival".

The main tourist products that will be developed in "The Caspian Gates" cluster (Mangystau region and a part of West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions) include beach tourism, cultural tourism and round trip.

The cluster "The Pearl of Altai" (northern and eastern parts of East Kazakhstan region) will be promoted as "The World of Natural Wonders" and a center for ecological tourism development.

"This Concept is planned to be implemented in two steps, 2017-2019 and 2020-2023. In this respect, the tool for solving specific issues will be the Plan of Measures in furtherance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tourism Industry Development Concept till 2023," the minister said.

In turn, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that the concept has been sufficiently developed. "The presence of the World Tourism Organization Secretary-General at the today session bespeaks how seriously we approach the tourist industry development. It is an ambitious target, a challenge for the Government. We must work together. Shifting this on to the shoulders of the Ministry of Culture and Sports alone will be wrong," the Prime Minister concluded.