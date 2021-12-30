Govt set to mull Super Green Pass for all workers, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The government is set to meet Wednesday evening to weigh whether to extend the obligation to have a Super Green Pass for all workers, sources said ahead of the cabinet meeting.

At present the certificate showing proof of vaccination is only required for frontline health workers.

Extending the mandate has been urged strongly by Italy's regional governors, ANSA reports.

Meanwhile the CTS advisory panel was set to recommend cutting quarantine for the triple-jabbed from seven days to five, according to sources at the committee's meeting ahead of the government's pre-cabinet 'control room' session.

The requirement to observe a quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID case should end for triple-jabbed essential-service workers, the government's CTS advisory panel said Wednesday, according to persons present.

But they will have to wear a special stronger FFP2 mask for a week, the CTS said.