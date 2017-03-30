Govt to adopt measures to modernize industrial sector – PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government is planning to take a package of measures on technological modernization of industrial sectors of the country. Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has said it on Thursday at a meeting with the representatives of Aktobe region's major industrial companies.

Governor of the region B.Saparbayev and representatives of the region’s largest companies including CEO of ERG A.Mashkevich, First Deputy Director General of JSC CNPC Aktobemunaygas T.Yessengulov, Director for Technology and Quality of LLP Aktobe Rail and Beam Plant M.Ibragimov, First Deputy Director General of LLP Aktobe Copper Company A.Topchiyev, Director of Ice+ K.Ischanov, Director General of of JSC AltynEx company O.Tuzelbayev, Commercial Director of LLP Kaspiy Plus S.Zhabayev participated in the meeting.

The participants informed the Prime Minister of the course of modernization of their enterprises and implementation of new technologies.

The PM reminded that the number of new jobs created will be the main criterion of estimating the companies’ activity, as it is outlined in the President’s Address.

B.Sagintayev noted also that accelerated technological modernization of economy was named one of the main priorities for the country in the nearest outlook. In particular, the Government of the country was set a objective to cultivate new industries which will be established using new technologies and elements of the fourth industrial revolution (4.0 Industry) and to give a new impulse to the development of basic sectors of economy.

Sagintayev stressed that the Government has already begun creating necessary conditions for this work. Thus, by the end of the year the Cabinet will adopt a package of measures on technological modernization of industrial sectors till 2025.

The PM commissioned the region’s authorities to speed up development of measures which will help bolster family entrepreneurship.