S Korea's Gov't to discuss postponing official medical license test amid students' class boycott

The education ministry said Monday it will discuss postponing this year's official medical license test, as many medical students have boycotted classes in protest against the government's increase of the medical school enrollment quota, Yonhap reports.

Medical schools nationwide have postponed medical practice classes for senior students due to concerns that students might be held back due to absences as many medical students have gone on a collective class boycott this semester in protest.

In a recent survey conducted to prevent students from being held back, some medical schools have proposed postponing the annual doctor license test for senior students, typically scheduled for September, along with the test application period, which normally takes place between July and August.

"If it's necessary, the education ministry will review rescheduling the medical license test ... and discuss ways to support (medical students) with the health ministry," a ministry official said.

The official emphasized that the longer medical students stay away from school, the greater their class burden will become, urging them to return to classes as soon as possible.

"The ministry is exploring ways to save students as much as possible within the legal framework because those who want to attend classes but cannot should not suffer any damage," the official said.