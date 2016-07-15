Gradual switchover of analog broadcasting to develop mobile communications - Dauren Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev took part in the meeting at "Kazteleradio" JSC in Almaty. The event held a discussion on gradual switchover of analog television broadcasting in Kazakhstan.

The Minister admitted that introduction and development of digital television is a socially important project on providing access to quality broadcasting of domestic TV channels for the population.



"Gradual switchover of analog television broadcasting will promote development of mobile communications, cost reduction of analog network maintenance, fulfillment of international obligations and development of regional TV and radio broadcasting," D.Abayev said.



In addition, release of radio spectrum will accelerate implementation of the 4G fourth generation of mobile communications.



At the meeting they discussed the transfer of the national broadcasting network from "Intelsat-904" foreign satellite to "KazSat-3" domestic satellite.



"Transfer from the foreign satellite to the domestic is due to a technical and political necessity. In this regard, we should make every effort to ensure all "OTAU TV" subscribers to switch to "KazSat-3" Kazakh satellite," the Minister said.



According to him, all technical arrangements for the transition should be completed no later than September 2016.



Following the meeting, the Minister gave instructions to outreach activities of public awareness through the media. "Kazteleradio" JSC is to organize the complete transfer of "OTAU TV" subscribers to "KazSat-3" satellite and to work out together with local authorities the issue of digital broadcasting set up of families that receive subsistence allowance.