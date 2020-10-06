EN
    09:34, 06 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Grain harvest reaches 20.1mln tons in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The collection of grains and pulses on 99.5% of the total harvested area has been completed in Kazakhstan, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The total harvested area stands at 15.8 million hectares in Kazakhstan this year.

    According to the agriculture minister, the harvest work has been completed a month earlier than in last year as grains and pulses on 99.5% of the total harvested area have already been collected.

    He went on to say that the harvest of oil-bearing crops was still ongoing.

    The minister also said that the total of 20.1 million tons of grain, with the average yield of 1.28 t/he, has been harvested, enabling the country to ensure the domestic needs as well as to export 7-8mln tons of grain.

    According to the minister, the grain growers took advantage of the good weather conditions and their technical preparation.


    Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Government Top Story для ANSA
