Grammy Awards 2017 list of winners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 59th annual Grammy Awards took place on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

1. Album of the year

"25," Adele

2. Record of the year

"Hello," Adele



3. Song of the year

"Hello," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

4. Best new artist

Chance The Rapper

5. Best urban contemporary album

"Lemonade," Beyoncé

6. Best pop duo/group performance

"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

7. Best rock song

"Blackstar," David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

8. Best rap album

"Coloring Book," Chance The Rapper

9. Best country solo performance

"My Church," Maren Morris

For the full list go to Grammy.com .