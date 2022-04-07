Grammy winner DJ Imanbek announces much-awaited world tour

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani DJ and Grammy winner Imanbek Zeikenov has officially announced his RAHMET WORLD TOUR, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Imanbek took to his official Instagram account to share the news with his followers urging them to check the dates of the upcoming tour.

The first-ever Grammy winner from Kazakhstan will tour the cities in Europe and the U.S. His world tour is set to kick off on 6 April and run through 25 September 2022. The map of the world tour includes stops in New York, Brazil, Norway, Italy, Hungary, and Germany.

It bears to remind that Imanbek scooped Grammy Award in the Best Remixed recording category for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses in 2021.