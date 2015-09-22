EN
    17:27, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Grandi Stazioni S.p.A to help modernize Astana, Almaty railway stations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Vokzal-Service and Italy's Grandi Stazioni S.p.A entered into a memorandum of cooperation in consulting on modernization and reorganization of management of railways stations' commercial processes.

    The memorandum was signed within the country's preparation for the EXPO-2017 and aims at implementation of the best world experience, standards and technologies in passenger services. According to President of JSC Vokzal-Service Kairat Turlykhanov, Grandi Stazioni S.p.A will help Kazakhstan modernize the railway stations Astana, Almaty-1 and Almaty-2. JSC Vokzal-Service is the national operator of Kazakhstan's railway stations. The company offers passenger services, repair and operation of railway stations, railway platforms and other important facilities, KTZ press service reports.

