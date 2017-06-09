EN
    23:14, 09 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Grandiose fireworks crowns EXPO-2017 opening ceremony

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Grandiose fireworks crowned the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana on Friday evening, Kazinform reports.

    It was the most beautiful and long fireworks that Astana had ever seen.

    According to a source at the media center of the exhibition, a foreign fireworks company was involved in the process of preparations.



    As a reminder, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declared the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 open in Astana on Friday evening. Attending the grand opening ceremony were 17 heads of state and government.







