Grandiose fireworks crowns EXPO-2017 opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Grandiose fireworks crowned the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana on Friday evening, Kazinform reports.

It was the most beautiful and long fireworks that Astana had ever seen.



According to a source at the media center of the exhibition, a foreign fireworks company was involved in the process of preparations.







As a reminder, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declared the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 open in Astana on Friday evening. Attending the grand opening ceremony were 17 heads of state and government.















