Gratitude Day: Flowers laid to ‘Qazaq eline myn algys’ monument in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A flower-laying ceremony to the monument ‘Qazaq eline myn algys!’ in honor of the Gratitude Day has been held in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the ceremony were Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov, MPs, members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan as well as city residents.

In his speech at the event Minister Umarov thanked every citizen of the country for their contribution to the country’s development. He also talked about the importance of gratitude in the Kazakh community and expressed gratitude to journalists, staff of ethno-cultural center and everyone who works for the cause of peace and friendship.

For his part, deputy of Majilis Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov reminded that this year marks the 7th edition of this holiday in Kazakhstan. He stressed that this wonderful holiday coincided with the day of establishment of the People’s Assembly and the first day of spring.

The Gratitude Day was instituted in Kazakhstan on 14 January 2016. On this day representatives of various ethnicities express gratitude to the Kazakh people and the Kazakh land for sharing their grief and happiness during the times of hardships. On this day the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was established back in 1995.