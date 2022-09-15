EN
    18:12, 15 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Great attention attached to promotion of peace – Kazakh President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that promising proposals were made at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today as never before it is very important to use properly the peacekeeping capacity of religion so as to bring together efforts of spiritual leaders in the search for lasting stability,» said Kazakh President Tokayev.

    He went on to say that all religions are based on humanitarian ideals, recognition of the importance of rule of law, value of human life, and quest for peace and creation.

    These fundamental principles should be reflected not only in the spiritual sphere but also in the social and economic development of countries as well as the global policy, the Kazakh Head of State added.

    The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


