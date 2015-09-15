Great Britain officially confirmed its participation in EXPO-2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The agreement was reached today during the bilateral meeting between Chairmen of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Minister for Trade and Investment of Great Britain Francis Maude.

British partners visited the construction site of the EXPO. Lord Maude personally inspected the constructed facilities.

"Today, we inspected the construction site and saw the scale of the work. We even managed to check out our pavilion. I officially confirm participation of Great Britain in the EXPO-2017. We will appoint the commissioner of our pavilion in Astana before the visit of N. Nazarbayev to Great Britain," the English Minister noted stressing the importance of the EXPO-2017 for the economies of both countries.

Chairman of the Board of the Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov told that the organizers would exert every effort to make sure the participants of the exhibition have all the necessary conditions to present their innovations at the event in Astana.

Francis Maude also emphasized the significance of the theme of the exhibition and told that Great Britain had great experience in the sphere of development of alternative technologies.

Great Britain has become the 48 th country that confirmed its participation in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.