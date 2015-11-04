Great Britain signed agrt on participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Great Britain signed the Agreement on participation in EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana.

The document was signed during the II session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation attended by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron. From the Kazakh side the agreement was signed by Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairperson of NC Astana EXPO-2017. From the British side the document was signed by Charles Hendry, the Commissioner of the British section at the EXPO. According to the Agreement, British pavilion is expected to be the largest one (1,022 square meters) at the EXPO-2017 . Recall that 51 countries and 11 international organizations have confirmed their attendance in EXPO-2017 to date.