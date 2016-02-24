Great Britain to demonstrate innovation technologies in sphere of waste management at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Great Britain plans to show the world the latest technologies in the sphere of waste management during the EXPO-2017 in Astana, General Commissioner of the pavilion of Great Britain Charles Hendry told on the sidelines of the second sitting of the international participations of the exhibition.

"The list of technologies that are planned for demonstration is not approved yet. However, we will use the latest technologies that allow to reduce the demand for electricity and manage wastes. We continue to hold talks with different companies. It is expected that big companies such as Shell will be a part of the event. We also hope that a lot of universities will participate there as well," he said.

C. Hendry noted that they as representatives of one of the biggest pavilions at the EXPO-2017 will try to arrange everything at a high level. Previously, the English pavilion demonstrated its high level at EXPO events in Shanghai and Milan.

Besides, C. Hendry also informed that Great Britain had achieved great results in the sphere of green technologies recently. Thus, usage of the renewable energy sources increased three times in Great Britain.