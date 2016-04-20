Great Silk Road forum to be held in Astana within AEF

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - April 19 Kazakhstan's Ambassador to China Shahrat Nuryshev discussed with the Secretary General of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Zhou Wenzhong the issues of preparation and holding the forum of the Great Silk Road as part of the Astana Economic Forum (May 25-26, 2016).

Zhou Wenzhong said that AEF will be attended by the delegation of 80 people headed by deputy chairman of the BFA Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, former vice-premier Zeng Peiyan.

The forum of the countries of the Silk Road will consider such topics as conjugation of the initiative "One belt one way" with the EEU, the state and prospects of cooperation in energy and natural resources, the Eurasian collaboration in the field of productive facilities and other.

Prominent political and public figures, businessmen and academics from around the world are invited to partake in the event.

During the meeting Zhou Wenzhong and Sh.Nuryshev discussed the ways to further strengthen cooperation between the organizing committees of BFA and AEF. BFA Secretary-General has expressed interest in deepening partnership with Kazakhstan and establishing regular contacts.

Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is a nongovernmental and nonprofit international organization with a fixed conference date and a fixed domicile.