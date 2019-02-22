Great Steppe Heritage exhibition opens in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - "The Heritage of the Great Steppe" exhibition has opened at "Timur's Dynasty History" State Museum in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition, which is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Azret Sultan State Cultural and Historical Museum-Reserve, showcases over 50 photographs and historical publications.



"Heritage of the Great Steppe" international exhibition is arranged within the framework of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. The decision to declare it was made during a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.



There are photographs of Turkestan published in the 19th century including the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum, as well as ethnographic and archaeological materials of the reserve museum. Photographs of Turkestan region's historical sites were also presented to the public. At the opening of the exhibition, Uzbek visitors also saw documentary "Legends of Turkestan".

It should be mentioned that last year the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum took part in international exhibitions dedicated to Khoja Ahmed Yassawi in Kastamonu, Ankara, Bursa (Turkey), Thessaloniki (Greece), and Sochi (Russia).



"The Heritage of the Great Steppe" exhibition in Tashkent runs for a month.