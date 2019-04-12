Great Steppe: History and Culture exhibition unveils in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Great Steppe: History and Culture exhibition, initiated by the Kazakh National Museum with support of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, has been inaugurated today in Tashkent.

The solemn ceremony was held as part of the opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.



The goal of the exhibition to show the history and cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.



The exhibition landmark is the Golden Man, the symbol of Kazakhstan, unearthed near Almaty in 1960-1970s by famous archeologist Kemal Akishev. This discovery became the earth-shattering news then.



As stated there, the Tour of the Golden Man around the world museums project was a great success in Belarus, Azerbaijan, Russia, China, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Tatarstan giving a chance the world to get familiarized with history, cultural and national values of Kazakhstan.



This year the exhibition will be unveiled in museums of Malaysia, Italy, Turkey and Georgia. In 2020, the museums of the US, Austria, France, Switzerland and Germany will also host it.





The exhibition features 127 items of the Kazakh National Museum funds. Ancient and medieval values displayed there are just the small part of unique works of unknown arts masters illustrating specific peculiarities of the Eurasian culture.

