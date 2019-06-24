Great Steppe is the cradle of civilization, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IV Forum of Human Sciences Great Steppe themed Turkic Civilization: from the dawn to modern era kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan. Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimaganbetov read out the welcome address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Let me congratulate the participants of the Great Steppe, IV Forum of Human Sciences, on the beginning of its work. Dear participants and guests of the forum, the Great Steppe is a historic chronicle of our ancestors who lived there before. The Great Steppe is the cradle of civilization. Many of the world achievements were conceived in the territory of the Great Steppe. Today we will listen to and debate comprehensive reports of those attending," the speech reads.



The President expressed hope that the forum would be useful for the future generation and cited as an example the article of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"Today's forum gives an opportunity to comprehend emergent values aimed at spiritual growth which were reflected in the Seven Facets of the Steppe Article of Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is crucial to properly and internally overcome and face global challenges and threats, promote development and good nature," the Head of State added.





As the President noted, the forum is called to give an impetus to cooperation of scientists from around the world and development of Turkology.



In conclusion, the President wished all those gathered success.