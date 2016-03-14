Greatest flood-risk areas are revealed: Interior Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - THE most flood-threatened areas of the country were revealed by the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to preliminary estimates Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions are the most flood-risk areas of the country.

The Emergency Committee informs that the settlements located on the banks of Yesil, Nura, Sarysu in Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions are included in the list of the most endangered areas.

The list of flood-risk areas also includes the basins and ridges of Zhetysu and Ilje Alatau in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. It was reported that the volume of snow accumulated in the areas is 1.5 times more than in the last year.

By order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan there was formed a group of forces and means of the agency which has about 9 000 people and more than 1 000 units of equipment.