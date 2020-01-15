GRECO Executive Secretary arrives in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) Executive Secretary Gianluca Esposito arrived in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On the first day of his visit Gianluca Esposito visited the digital public service centre, the anti-corruption centre of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Nur-Sultan city, and the situation centre of the Kazakh Supreme Court.

Gianluca Esposito got familiarized with the anti-corruption centre opened recently and the Open book interaction map project.

As earlier reported, on January 1 Kazakhstan became the 50th nation to join the GRECO. Now its membership ranges over three continents - Europe, America and Asia, with a population almost 1,2 billion people.