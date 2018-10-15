Gree-Tour de Guangxi. Astana Team's Roster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the final race of the 2018 season: the UCI WorldTour stage race Gree-Tour de Guangxi, which will be held in China from October 16th to 21st.

Team's roster: Sergei Chernetskii, Laurens De Vreese, Hugo Houle, Riccardo Minali, Andriy Grivko, Luis Leon Sanchez and Davide Villella, Astana Pro Team official website reads.

Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta.

More information about the race on: http://www.tourofguangxi.com.cn/en/