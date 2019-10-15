Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2019. Astana announces its Team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the last race of 2019 season: the UCI WorldTour event Gree-Tour of Guangxi, which will be held in China from October 17th to 22nd.

Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Rodrigo Contreras, Laurens De Vreese, Merhawi Kudus, Jan Hirt, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and Davide Villella, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Lars Michaelsen.