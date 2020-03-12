EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:21, 12 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Greece confirms 1st death from coronavirus

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Greece on Thursday confirmed its first death from coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reported.

    The 66-year-old victim was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, Greek daily Ekathimerini reported.

    The number of coronavirus cases in Greece jumped to 99 on Wednesday as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it to be «a global pandemic».

    More than 4,600 people have died of the virus, with over 125,000 confirmed cases in 114 countries, according to WHO.


    Tags:
    World News Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!