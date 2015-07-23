Greece crisis: MPs pass crucial bailout reforms

ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Greece has taken a crucial step towards a bailout after its parliament passed a crucial second set of reforms.

The passage of the measures means that negotiations on an €86bn European Union bailout can begin. The reforms include changes to Greek banking and an overhaul of the judiciary system. Thousands demonstrated outside of parliament as the bill was debated, with protests briefly turning violent as petrol bombs were thrown at police, BBC informed. There had been fears of a rebellion by MPs but Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was easily able to must the support required. In total, the measures received 230 votes in favour and 63 against with five abstentions. Among those who voted against were 31 members of his own Syriza party. However, this represents a smaller rebellion than in last week's initial vote. Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis was one of those rebels in the first vote who returned to vote with the government this time. Speaking before the vote, Mr Tsipras stressed that he was not happy with the measures that creditors had imposed. "We chose a difficult compromise to avert the most extreme plans by the most extreme circles in Europe," he told MPs. Representatives of the European institutions that would provide the bailout funds will begin negotiations in Athens on Friday. Last week, Greece passed an initial set of austerity measures imposed by its creditors. These were a mix of economic reforms and budget cuts demanded by the eurozone countries and institutions before bailout talks could continue. This second set of measures passed early on Thursday morning were of a more structural nature, including: a code of civil protection aimed at speeding up court cases the adoption of an EU directive to bolster banks and protect savers' deposits of less than €100,000 the introduction of rules that would see bank shareholders and creditors - not taxpayers - cover costs of a failed bank. More contentious measures - phasing out early retirement and tax rises for farmers - have been pushed back to August.