Greece deporting illegal immigrants to Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Greece is deporting the people, who illegally entered the country, back to Turkey, the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper wrote March 2.

These people from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia illegally entered Greece through Turkey.

More than 150 illegal immigrants from these countries, as well as Syrian refugees, were deported from Greece to Turkey in February.

At present, over 2 million Syrian refugees are in Turkey. The Syrian refugee camps in the country accommodate about 300,000 people. The rest of them are spread throughout the provinces and cities of Turkey. In Istanbul alone, there are currently 40,000 refugees from Syria.

Turkey has spent over $10 billion to upkeep Syrian refugees.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az