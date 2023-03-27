EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:12, 27 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Greece ends face mask rule in public transport

    None
    Photo: Anadolu Agency
    ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Greece ended the face mask rule, which was introduced in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 breakout, said local media on Monday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    However, mask use will remain mandatory for visitors and employees of health institutions, including hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers as well as care centers for elderly people, public broadcaster ERT reported.

    Unvaccinated employees of the above-mentioned institutions will have to wear high-protection respiratory masks (FFP2 or N95 or KN95) and be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19, according to the broadcaster.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!