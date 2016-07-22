EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 22 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Greece keen on expanding ties with Kazakhstan - Prokopios Pavlopoulos

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Alexey Volkov presented letters of credence to Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos. The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in the Athens, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's press service.

    During the ceremony, the Greek Leader congratulated the Kazakh Diplomat on his appointment and wished success in promotion of the Kazakh-Greek partnership and expressed readiness of Greece for all-round cooperation with our country.

    In turn, A.Volkov extended the best wishes from Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to his Greek counterpart.

    The parties discussed the prospects of further development of bilateral relations and  noted the importance of further expansion of the regulatory-legal framework, development of tourism potential, enhancement of the  trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian  cooperation. The Ambassador thanked the Greek side for the support of Kazakhstan’s  bid for the UN Security Council’s non-permanent membership for 2017-2018 and participation of the Greek Republic in the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition as well as activation of the high-level contacts between the countries.

    The President of Greece emphasized Kazakhstan’s achievements at the international area and stressed his country’s keenness on further expansion of the political and economic ties with our country.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!