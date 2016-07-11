Greece keen to join TRACECA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Greece is willing to join the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) as an observer, read a message posted on the website of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC TRACECA) July 11.

According to the message, Dimitrios Tsoungas, ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan, presented an official letter-request from Greek Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks to Mircea Ciopraga, secretary general of the PS IGC TRACECA, to consider the possibility of Greece's joining the TRACECA activities as an observer.

Tsoungas mentioned TRACECA's importance for the Black Sea region, South Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as for the neighboring areas in the context of fast global transport development.

Ciopraga exchanged views with Tsoungas on the recent activities of TRACECA and investment projects of the TRACECA multilateral agreement member-states, and informed about the step-by-step procedure of granting observer status to the interested states and organizations, according to the message.

TRACECA is an international program for transportation cooperation between the EU and its partners in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia.

TRACECA member-states are Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Moldova, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Iran. The organization has a permanent secretariat in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Trend.az