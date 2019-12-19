Greece offers to host Qazak Kuresi World Championship-2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vice-President of Qazak Kuresi World Federation Pekos Theodoros proposed to host Qazak Kuresi World Championship and the European Championship in Greece, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The federation has elected new vice-presidents of the Qazak Kuresi World Federation.

The newly elected vice president Pekos Theodoros has proposed to host the world championship in his native country.

He said that the leadership of Greece agreed to host the World and European Championships of 2021.

As Kazinform previously reported on December 20-21 Nur-Sultan will host the VIII Qazaq Kuresi World Championship. About 300 athletes from 40 countries will take part in the large-scale championship. The competition will be held in Daulet Sports Complex. The opening ceremony will be held in Daulet Sports Complex on December 20 at 4 p.m.