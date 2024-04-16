Greece to hold Olympic flame lighting ceremony on Tuesday for 2024 Paris Games

An Olympic flame will be lit at a ceremony in ancient Olympia on Tuesday for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, TASS reports.

The ceremony will be attended by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and other dignitaries.

Greek actress Mary Mina will play the role of the High Priestess that will use a parabolic polished mirror at the Temple of Hera to make sun rays light the Olympic torch.