Greek Ambassador completes his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov received Greek Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexandros Catranis on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for his substantial contribution to strengthening of bilateral ties. He also expressed gratitude to Greece for supporting Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and further widening mutual benefit cooperation in the international arena.

Atamkulov noted that Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in South Europe.

He also congratulated on the election of the new Greek Government and Parliament expressing hope for further fruitful promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece were established on October 1, 1992. The foreign trade between the nations reached USD 1.2 bln in 2018.