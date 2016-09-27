Greek company to build rehabilitation centre in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Greek Business Forum was held in Astana with the participation of both countries' officials and businessmen.

Vice Minister of Investments and Development Erlan Khairov addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.



"The business forum is a good platform for activation of trade-economic cooperation of the Kazakhstan and Greece business communities," the Ministry's press service notes.



Bilateral meetings regarding cooperation in economy, pharmacy, agriculture renewable energy sources, defense industry etc. were held during the forum.



The forum ended with signing a memorandum of cooperation in defense industry by Greece's Miltech company and JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering.



Besides, a memorandum of mutual understanding in implementation of an investment project on construction of a rehabilitation centre in Kazakhstan was signed by JSC KAZNEX INVEST and EVEXIA.