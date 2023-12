ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ellinair, a Greek airline, is set to operate a flight en route Thessaloniki - Almaty- Thessaloniki since June 2 by Airbus A319, Kazinform reports.

"It will fly once on Wednesdays and Sundays in 10-11 days," Almaty Airport press secretary Nataliya Sokolova said.



The flight duration is 6 hours. A single fare ticket cost starts from Euro 329.