Greek man arrested for illegally selling Iran's oil tankers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran has arrested a citizen of Greece over the oil embezzlement case, national Iran newspaper reported on Aug. 25.

The report didn't reveal the name of the man, but said that Iranian government handed over 8 tankers with crude oil to the mentioned persoon without signing a legal agreement. The deal was done during the time of active sanctions on Iran.

The newspaper said that after Hassan Rouhani became Iran's president, the government started pursing the case, and managed to return five tankers.

"However, the mentioned businessman has already sold three tankers himself and misappropriated the money. The amount of damage for Iran from this embezzlement is estimated at $100 million," the report said.

Iran Newspaper added that Iranian government recently encouraged the mentioned businessman to travel to Iran and arrested him as soon as he arrived in the Imam Khomeini airport.

The report didn't explain how Iran managed to return five tankers.

Iran started selling oil through dealers to bypass the sanctions, imposed by US and EU on the country over its ambitious nuclear activities in 2012.

Source: Trend.az