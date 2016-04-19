EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:28, 19 April 2016 | GMT +6

    ‘Green belt’ around Astana turns into forest (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As many as 11 mln trees have been planted around Astana to date as part of the city's ‘green belt' project. The area of the green space expands every year by 300 hectares. Head of the Natural Resources Department of Astana Adilbek Sarsembayev told it to Kazinform correspondent during a press tour today.

    According to him, the ‘green belt’ has almost turned into a real forest inhabited by wild animals and birds, such as foxes, hares and pheasants. “Every year we release 400-500 species of pheasants into the wild,” he added.

    Up to 90% of trees planted in ‘green belt’ take roots, Sarsembayev noted.

    “We would like also to plant fruit trees. Several experiments have already been launched. However, there is a problem. The hares, whose number rose significantly in the forest, gnaw on bark of the trees, which in turn curbs their growth,” said he.

    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

    Tags:
    Astana Environment News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!