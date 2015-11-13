“Green Bridge” can provide new opportunities for economic development of Central Asian region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Green Bridge" partnership program can provide new opportunities for successful economic development of the Central Asian region, Head of the OSCE mission in Astana Natalya Zarudna told at the international conference "Green bridge - platform of partnership for advanced practices and innovations".

"We are confident that the Green Bridge can provide opportunities for successful economic development of the region and assist in increasing the competitiveness of the national economies in global markets. It can be possible thanks to the use of green technologies only," N. Zarudna said.

According to her, the OSCE mission has been actively promoting the goals of the Green Bridge partnership program since the moment of its initiation by Kazakhstan in 2010. Besides, it supported different events aimed at increasing the energy efficiency, use of renewable energy sources, minimization of wastes and their processing for generating electricity. Besides, the OSCE mission helped to develop the amendments to the law in this sphere. Now the OSCE mission promotes "Future energy" theme within the process of preparation for the EXPO-2017 in Astana.