Green Corridor project to connect energy systems of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan

Tashkent hosted the second meeting of the energy ministers of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, UzA reports.

Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, and others emphasized the importance of the practical results expected from the implementation of the project to connect the energy systems of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, a presentation of the “Green Corridor” project, a crucial step towards sustainable energy, was made. The parties drew attention to the issues of approving the technical conditions of the preliminary feasibility study of the project for the export of green energy produced in the region to Europe by connecting the energy sectors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, the possibility of attracting international consultants to study the technical and economic basis of the project, as well as the development of the project interstate agreement.

According to Umid Mamadaminov, the Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, this project holds immense potential and is expected to yield significant benefits in all aspects.

“A historical document was signed between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. The project provides for the creation of infrastructure for the sale of electricity produced by solar and wind energy in the regions of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Europe. Uzbekistan has great potential for the production of alternative energy. In particular, the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, and Bukhara regions are ideal for producing green energy. Based on this, we can say that Europe will become our main market. For this purpose, it is planned to create an infrastructure using new technologies”, said Mr. Mamadaminov. “At the moment, technical conditions for implementing the project have been developed. In the future, this project will form the infrastructure connecting Central Asia and Europe”.

At the event, representatives of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan discussed the issue of exporting electricity to Georgia and Europe through the Caspian Sea.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Zeynalov focused on cooperation between the parties.

“First of all, I would like to note the importance of this event. This is a continuation of the meeting held in Baku in November last year. The project is a logical continuation of our other projects to connect the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, as well as third countries and other regions in the future. We have reached appropriate agreements in this regard. The ministers approved the terms of reference for the development of the project. Practical measures are yet to be taken within the framework of a joint working group formed this month. Work will begin on a draft intergovernmental agreement, which will include all elements of this project, including commercial, financial, and other obligations of the parties, as well as other issues related to infrastructure development”, Mr. Zeynalov said.

Following the meeting, the parties signed relevant documents regarding the implementation of the project.