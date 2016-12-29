"Green» filter stirred doubt in Atyrau water quality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A resident of Atyrau posted a photo of the water filter which has turned green after two weeks of usage on his Facebook, mgorod.kz wrote.

- It hasn't been even two weeks. Does Gorvodokanal (water service company) work? - he wrote in the caption.

The photo of the filter stirred a wave of indignation.

- I've been using the filters for less than a couple of months now but the scum in my kettle is so bad that it has flakes, - one of Facebook users complain.



Atyrau Su Arnasy (city water service company) told the analysis of the drinking water is checked by the laboratory every hour for smell, taste, color, turbidity, BOD, residual chlorine, and other criteria. The data received from the analysis of water samples do not exceed the norms of the sanitary rules and norms. The quality of the water is always monitored by the regional department of protection of consumer rights.

It has been found out, that at present Atyrau Su Arnasy has launched a pilot project of electrochemical synthesis of activated disinfecting solutions " Aquachlorine" and "Aquabiox". The new units will allow to resolve technical, process, environmental, water intake and water treatment issues.

One of the Facebook users, who obviously is familiar with the water treatment process gave a few recommendations on how to ensure better service of water filters:

- To prevent multi-stage filters from getting clogged, it is good to use preliminary coarse filtering and replace it every week, if necessary. As for the scum in the kettle, it happens because of hard water in our region, not dirty. Certain salts can solve this problem. Some multi-stage filters have only one stage with a salt cartridge which should be replaced from time to time.