Green hotel opens doors in N Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A modern hotel with an exclusive design «Green Which» has opened its doors in the city of Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

The opening ceremony was attended by governor of North Kazakhstan Yerik Sultanov.

The head of the region noted that the region is actively working to attract investment. The new hotel is ready to receive foreign delegations and hold meetings with diplomats.

According to the press service of the regional administration office, «Green Which» hotel was built through private investment. It is worth noting that the new hotel created 32 jobs.

