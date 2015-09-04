Green Tech Academy opened near Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A unique educational institution was opened in Arnasai village, 30 kilometers from Astana.

"National Green Tech Academy" will teach Kazakhstanis how to use energy and water saving technologies and practices. In fact, the academy is a laboratory of modern technology. The center has already implemented dozens of interesting projects in the field of energy conservation and organic farming, energy-efficient heating and lighting, as well as "green" construction and recycling. The academy's area is 1050 square meters. The building includes a classroom, a hotel for 30 visitors, a dining room, a phyto-diode greenhouse and a solar bio-vegetarium. Students of the Academy will get practical advice and skills aimed at adaptation of "green" technologies. In conclusion the students will receive relevant certificates. As noted by the chairman of the Coalition for "green" economy and development of the G-Global Saltanat Rakhimbekova, the institution was created under the initiative of the Coalition and the Public Fund "Akbota" with the grant support from the UN Development Programme and the International Fund "Coca-Cola".