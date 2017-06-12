Green Technologies Center to open in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 11-14 Astana is hosting a Ministerial Conference and the Eighth International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development, the press-Service of Energy Ministry reports.

Following the results of the Conference, the Ministerial Declaration was adopted.

The Ministerial Declaration notes Kazakhstan's initiative to create an International Center for Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects "Future Energy" on the basis of the Expo, which will be a worthy continuation of the exhibition.

A Joint Statement on Supporting Kazakhstan in Establishing the Green Technologies

has been included in the Declaration implementation plan by the Energy Ministry jointly with the UN agencies (UNECE, UNESCAP, UNIDO, UNEP, UNDP, etc.).

The initiative to create the Center on the EXPO-2017 site was announced by Kazakh President Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Astana Green Technologies Center is called upon to solve the tasks of transforming the energy sector, moving towards "green" business, transferring and adapting green technologies and best practices, as well as developing green finance. The mission of the Center is to contribute to global sustainable development through the support of green growth and the green bridge principles.

The center will mainly focus on the Central Asian region.

It will also work in close cooperation with the industrialized OECD member states, EU, US, Russia, China, India, and Latin American countries.