GreenTech Malaysia to help Kazakhstan set up Green Technology Centre

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM Green Technology Corporation (GreenTech Malaysia) will assist Kazakhstan in its endeavour to establish a green technology centre in Astana, under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the central Asian nation and GreenTech Malaysia.

The MoU was signed by Kazakhstan's Expo 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev and Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water Secretary-General Datuk Loo Took Gee during his visit to Malaysia earlier this month.

Zhoshybayev, who was in Kuala Lumpur on a working visit, told Bernama that the cooperation with GreenTech Malaysia was particularly relevant in light of the creation of the proposed International Centre for the Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects, under the auspices of the United Nations, in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.



Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev had announced the proposal to set up the centre during his speech at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly last September in New York.



Under its Strategy 2050 initiative, Kazakhstan hopes to shift from being one of the world's premier hydrocarbon energy producers to a model "green" economy. The transition will also see the country focusing on water resource conservation, agriculture and waste management, and measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions.



GreenTech Malaysia was established as an agency under the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water in 2010 to catalyse the deployment of green technology as a strategic engine for Malaysia's socio-economic growth.



IMPRESSED WITH PPP MECHANISM



While in Kuala Lumpur, Zhoshybayev also met Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, and participated in a round-table discussion with representatives from the main players in Malaysia's technology fields, namely Sustainable Energy Development Agency, GreenTech Malaysia, Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and Malaysia Investment Development Agency.



Describing the talks as "fruitful", he said his government was impressed with Malaysia for having successfully implemented the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mechanism, as well as assessment of project efficiency and their subsequent commercialisation in the field of green technologies.



"We're keen to learn from the nation's best practices and experiences, especially in the PPP mechanism, either in the scientific field or business circle...we want to see how we can implement a similar mechanism," he added.



LATEST TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS



Meanwhile, Zhoshybayev said Malaysia stood to reap tremendous benefits from the exhibition, themed "Future Energy", as it would serve as an excellent platform to showcase the country's capabilities and achievements in innovations of sustainable global energy technologies to the world.



He urged Malaysian key players and experts serving the green energy industries to tap the huge potential by promoting their sophisticated technologies and solutions at Expo 2017.



Kazakhstan will host Expo 2017, an international exhibition overseen and regulated by the International Exhibitions Bureau, from June 10 to Sept 10, 2017 in Astana.



Zhoshybayev said during his meeting with Loo, he was informed that Malaysia was ready to present its latest technological solutions in the field of clean fuel production from biomass, as well as solar power solutions, at the expo.



"She also talked about (exploring) possibilities of jointly manufacturing solar panels, besides expressing a strong interest in (carrying out) joint research in the renewable energy field," he said.



He said Loo had also informed him that Malaysia has successfully applied the latest technologies in the field of energy-efficient construction, waste utilisation and green mobility blueprint promotion.



INCREASE FLIGHT FREQUENCY



GreenTech Malaysia is among the Malaysian companies participating in Expo 2017. Zhoshybayev said Malaysia has not confirmed how many companies would be participating in the exhibition but "no matter how many participate, we believe it will deliver terrific benefits and impact not only to the two countries but also to the whole planet.



"At the same time, the participation of Malaysian companies in the expo will also further boost bilateral trade, economic, investment and cultural ties between the two countries, as well as build up our scientific base," he said.



To date, 79 countries and 14 international organisations have confirmed their participation in Expo 2017. Kazakhstan expects participation to exceed 100 countries and 15 international organisations by next year.



The exhibition, Kazakhstan's first major international-level event, is expected to draw some five million visitors.



During his recent visit, Zhoshybayev also signed an MoU with the Malaysian Association of Tours & Travel Agents to draw more Malaysian tourists to Kazakhstan.



He said Kazakhstan was now preparing special tour packages to attract more tourists to the country, especially during Expo 2017.



"We are now in the midst of finalising an agreement for collaboration (between our countries)...Malaysia can advise and share their vast experience on how we can to attract tourists from Malaysia to Kazakhstan, and vice versa," he said, adding that Kazakhstan's national carrier Air Astana may introduce direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Astana next year to boost tourism in the capital city.



Currently, Air Astana flies thrice a week between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty, from where travellers have to take a connecting flight to Astana.



