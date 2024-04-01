GREVIO experts to arrive in Kazakhstan for seminar on women's rights protection

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan together with the Council of Europe and Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan will hold a seminar on protection of women’s rights. Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA said it at a briefing today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The event is scheduled for April 3-4 and will be themed as “Protection of Women’s Rights: International and European Approaches.”

The goal of the seminar is to explore the international approaches and exchange experience on the mechanism and methodology of the Council of Europe on combating violence against women.

GREVIO (Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence) experts and consultants of the Council of Europe will participate in the seminar. The event is organized for the interested government agencies of Kazakhstan and civil community, Smadyarov added.