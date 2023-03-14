EN
    21:18, 14 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan fails at doubles tennis tournament in India

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin lost in the first round of the ITF M25 New Delhi Men Doubles event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Grigoriy paired with Indian Vishnu Vardhan was defeated by the Philippines' Francis Casey and Thailand’s Alcantara Pruchya Isaro 4-6, 6-7 in Round of 16 of the doubles tennis tournament in New Delhi.

    The Kazakhstani is currently placed 195th in the ATP Doubles Ranking.


