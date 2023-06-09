Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin was victorious in the semifinal of the ITF M15 men’s doubles event in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin paired with Russia’s Egor Agafonov defeated the Polish-Russian duo of Borys Zgola and Grigory Shebekin 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinal match of the tournament in Tehran, Iran.

The Kazakhstani-Russian tandem is to face off against Erik Arutiunian of Belarus and Daniel Ibragimov of Russia.