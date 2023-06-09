EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:13, 09 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin was victorious in the semifinal of the ITF M15 men’s doubles event in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin paired with Russia’s Egor Agafonov defeated the Polish-Russian duo of Borys Zgola and Grigory Shebekin 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinal match of the tournament in Tehran, Iran.

    The Kazakhstani-Russian tandem is to face off against Erik Arutiunian of Belarus and Daniel Ibragimov of Russia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!